MK Stalin Launches Program To Build 20,000 Homes For Sri Lankan Refugees In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated a program to construct 20,000 homes for 106 families of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin said, “The AIADMK government for the last 10 years has not come up with any plan for the Sri Lankan Tamils. The 10 projects announced for Sri Lankan Tamils ​​will come into effect from today.” CM MK Stalin took over the office in May and has been an ardent supporter of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. Upon his visit to the national capital in June, Stalin met PM Modi and urged him to grant citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. He also sought the Centre’s support to ensure equal rights for the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in the state.

Recently while announcing the budget, the Stalin government revealed that 7,469 houses in the refugee camps would be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 231.54 crore. As per the scheme, 3,510 houses will be constructed for a cost of Rs 108 crore in the first phase alone. It was earlier announced that these welfare schemes for the refugees would be launched during Diwali. The refugee population even received five varieties of utensils and silk clothes for everyone in the family. The state government also distributed free LPG cylinders to the 18,000 Lankan Tamil families living in and outside the camps.

Increment in the scholarship schemes for students

Recently, the Stalin-led government announced that increase in the scholarship sum for Sri Lankan Tamil youths who want to pursue higher education apart from sponsoring top 50 engineering aspirants among Sri Lankan Tamil youths. The government also said they have hiked the scholarships of 750 students, polytechnic (from Rs 2500 to Rs 10,000), undergraduate courses in arts and science (from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000) and undergraduate vocational courses (from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000). Apart from these schemes, as soon as Stalin came to power, he directed the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the civic officials to ensure that the basic amenities at the shelter camps are improved. He also said that a committee would be formed to ensure service to the refugees. He also said that skill development training will also be provided to the shelter residents.