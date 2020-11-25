MK Stalin Mourns Ahmed Patel's Death; 'he Was A Lynchpin Of The Indian National Congress'

DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday mourned the demise of veteran politician and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday due to post COVID-19 complications. Grieving Ahmed Patel's demise, the DMK president said that he was a 'lynchpin of the Indian National Congress'. MK Stalin on the behalf of DMK extended his condolences to late Ahmed Patel's family as well as the Congress cadres who are mourning his loss. Taking to Twitter, Stalin also posted a picture of the veteran politician.

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Ahmed Patel, who was a lynchpin of the Indian National Congress.



On behalf of the DMK, I extend my condolences to his family as well as the Congress cadres who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/ymWV9rqGlj — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 25, 2020

Political leaders mourn Ahmed Patel's death

In her condolence message, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said, "In Sh. Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others. I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support.”

Taking to Twitter, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote, "It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will Miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz and the family."

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Besides PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, many other key Congress leaders grieved the death of the veteran politician. Extending her condolances, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace."

Ahmed Patel no more

Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after contracting COVID-19, breathed his last after suffering multi-organ failure on Wednesday. He was 71. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. Taking to twitter, Ahmed Pate;'s son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the veteran leader's demise and recalled his service to the nation throughout the years.

