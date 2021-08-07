MK Stalin Pays Tribute To Late Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi On 3rd Death Anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin along with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders paid their respect and floral tributes to the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his third death anniversary. The ceremony was held at Karunanidhi’s memorial in Chennai and all top party leaders marked their presence at the event.

MK Stalin pays tribute to father & DMK patriarch Karunanidhi on his death anniversary

Karunanidhi joined politics in Tamil Nadu in early 1938, he later joined the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and became the chief minister of the state in 1969, after the demise of DMK leader CN Annadurai Karunanidhi. The DMK leader, breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

Chennai | Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to his father and former CM M Karunanidhi on his 98th birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/SkrSY1vTSg — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

MK Stalin wins 2021 assembly elections & took oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Taking charge of the party, after his demise, Karunanidhi's son Stalin was announced as the party President. He later also fought the assembly elections in 2020 and took charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan after the DMK-led alliance swept the Assembly polls held earlier this year. DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member Assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress.



Since then the DMK govt has been making several new reforms to remain in power. The DMK supremo led government has been making efforts to fulfil the promises made on their manifesto. Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launched 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' a healthcare scheme in Krishnagiri district Hosur, to provide services to the destitute at their doorsteps on Aug 4. CM Stalin distributed essential medical equipment to the needy.

The 'doorstep healthcare' scheme aims at extinguishing the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases. Tamil Nadu inaugurated the initiative virtually in the presence of officials familiar with the matter at the state's health department."The government has started the scheme to provide healthcare facilities at the doorstep. Now, instead of people going to a hospital for medical treatment, the doctors will come to your house. It aims at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases," CM said during the launch.

