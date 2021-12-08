MK Stalin Reproves Conductor Who Told Woman To Get Down From Bus For 'smelling Like Fish'

An elderly fish vendor was reportedly asked to get down by a conductor of a government bus at the Colachel bus stop in Kanyakumari. The woman was reportedly dropped off from the bus due to fish smell that she was taking to sell at a nearby market. The video of the woman has gone viral where she is seen shouting at the bus stop and demanding justice. Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed that he was shocked by the incident. He further added that the action of the bus conductor is "reprehensible".

In the video, the woman was angry by the behaviour of the conductor. She recounted the whole incident in the clip and called for action in the matter against the conductor. The incident has caught the attention of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin who stated that he was shocked to learn that a bus driver had allegedly dropped off an elderly woman who was selling fish.

In a separate tweet, Tamil Nadu CM mentioned, "In this day and age when operators are effectively enforcing freehold entitlements for the advancement of women, this act of a conductor is reprehensible. We must all think and act with a broad mindset that all are equal," loosely translated from Tamil to English.

Madurai to ban unvaccinated people from crowded places

In order to ramp up the vaccination campaign, the Madurai district administration had announced on 4 December, that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls after one week, according to ANI. The administration has given one week's time to people to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Madurai District Collector Aneesh Sekhar said in a press conference said, "One week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," as per ANI. People vaccinated against COVID-19 would only be allowed in crowded places.

