MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Requests Extra Attempt For Civil Service Aspirants

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider the demand of the civil service aspirants and to allow an extra attempt with age relaxation to all those who have exhausted their last attempts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalin took to Twitter to share the letter. His letter read, "I write this to bring to your kind notice a genuine request received from the aspirants for the Civil Service Examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Aspirants of various recruitment exams conducted by the Union Government including the Civil Service Examinations who had exhausted their last attempts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, have been requesting for the past two years to extend the age limit for attending the examination as a one-time measure.”

Stalin stated that the Parliamentary Standing Committee has also advised that the request of the Civil Service aspirants be considered and that all applicants be given a second chance with corresponding age relaxation.

He wrote, "In this regard, the Apex Court has also advised in various cases [W.P (Civil) No.1012/2020, 1410/2020, 434/2021, 92/2022] to take a lenient view in granting an extra attempt under Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955."

Aspirants request supported by over 150 MPs of various parties

In his letter, the Tamil Nadu chief minister also stated that the request by the aspirants has been backed by over 150 Members of Parliament across various parties.

Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu has issued regulations to increase the age limit by two years for the aspirants for State Service examinations, taking pandemic into the effect.

"Further, in this connection, I wish to point out that in Tamil Nadu, orders have been issued in G.O.Ms.No.91, Human Resources Management (S) Department, dated 13.09.2021 raising the age limit by two years for the aspirants for State Service examinations taking into account the effects of the pandemic.”

Centre granted 3 years of relaxation to aspirants

Stalin stated that as a one-time measure for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Central Armed Police Forces Examinations, 2022 held by the Staff Selection Commission, the Central Government recently granted a relaxation of 3 years beyond the respective prescribed upper age limit for all categories of aspirants.

He said, "This is a one-time relaxation and it will not cause any monetary burden to the exchequer but at the same time open a huge opportunity to thousands of youth who aspire to join the Civil Service. Therefore, I appeal to you to consider this favourably, and do the needful in granting an extra attempt by invoking Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added."

(With inputs from ANI)