Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss various issues including the re-opening of the Delhi-NCR borders blocked by agitating farmers.

Haryana Chief Minister’s meeting in the national capital comes after, Khattar in a contentious remark on October 3 urged people to “form groups and use tit for tat action against protesting farmers and pick up sticks against them.”

Haryana CM Khattar meets Amit Shah, apprises him of the ongoing farmers' protest

In the meeting, Haryana CM Khattar apprised the Home Minister of the ongoing farmers' protests in different regions of the state and discussed strategies to evacuate the blocked Singhu and Tikri border. "I met with Amit Shah Ji today, we briefed him on the issue of opening of Singhu & Tikri borders. I have also told him about farmers' protests being held at several locations in the state. I am hopeful that borders will be opened soon," said Manohar Lal Khattar.

He further added that he was approached by a delegation of representatives from different villages, who have demanded the re-opening of the roads leading to the Singhu border.

"A delegation of residents from the villages surrounding the Singhu border in Sonipat district came to see me and urged that the route leading to the Singhu border be opened. SC has also been made aware of the issue, and we are confident that it would be resolved shortly "ANI quoted Khattar as saying.

He asserted that the farmers have been urged to conduct the ongoing protests peacefully, even Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the protesting farmer bodies to carry out the protests peacefully, the government doesn’t object it.

"We have appealed those people (farmers) should conduct the agitation peacefully, the Home Minister has said that this appeal should be kept that they should protest peacefully, we have no objection," Khattar added.

Haryana govt’s bid to re-open blocked national highways

The Haryana government appointed a special committee in September to meet with farmers opposing the three farm laws in order to remove the roadblock on National Highway-44 at the Singhu border.

On September 6, the Supreme Court rejected to hear a petition submitted by residents of Sonipat, Haryana, who were experiencing difficulties due to farmers blocking the Singhu border, and directed them to seek remedy from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. "We don't need to intervene since the High Courts are well-versed in the local conditions and what's going on. We should have faith in the High Court," Justice DY Chandrachud, remarked.





Image: ANI