MLA Bachchu Kadu Protests Outside Sachin Tendulkar's Home In Mumbai Over Online Gaming Advertisement

Legislator Bachchu Kadu and his supporters staged a protest outside Sachin Tendulkar's residence in Bandra area here on Thursday to protest against the cricket legend over doing an advertisement for online gaming.

The police later took away Kadu, the Prahar Janshakti Paksh MLA who supports the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and other protesters from the spot.

The protesters raised slogans demanding that Tendulkar return his Bharat Ratna award as he was endorsing online games which could spoil the youth.

“Sachin Tendulkar should return his Bharat Ratna award. If he does not opt out of the online gaming advertisement, we will protest outside every Ganesh pandal (during the upcoming Ganpati festival) where this advertisement is displayed and demand its removal. He is Bharat Ratna of the whole country,” Kadu told reporters before he and his supporters were taken away by the police.