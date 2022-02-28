MMRDA approves Rs 18,404 cr budget outlay for 2022-23

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday approved a budget outlay of Rs 18,404.63 crore for 2022-23 at its 152nd meeting held under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

An official statement said the budget estimates for 2021-22 have been revised to Rs 14,588.02 crore (original budget Rs 12,968.35 crore), adding that it will receive Rs 8,672 crore.

The MMRDA estimates an expenditure of Rs 18,404.63 crore during 2022-23, while it expects to receive Rs 10,724.70 crore, it said.

The statement said provision of Rs 2,111.30 crore has been made in the budget for 2022-23, chiefly for key projects like a bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba/Cuffe Parade, works on metro lines 10,11 and 12, extending Eastern Freeway, which links South Mumbai to Chembur, till Thane and proposed Thane coastal road, among others. PTI ENM BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)