MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Granted Permission For Aurangabad Sabha On May 1

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray has been given permission by the police to organise his highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad on May 1. The Aurangabad Police has granted their approval to Raj Thackeray's sabha under a total of 16 terms and conditions.

"MNS chief Raj Thackeray gets permission for his May 1 public meeting in Aurangabad," Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta confirmed to ANI.

Terms & Conditions for Thackeray's rally

The time frame permitted for the rally is between 4.30 PM- 9.45 PM.

Ensure no sloganeering/ provocative comments are passed.

During the program, no display of swords/arms/firecrackers is allowed.

All vehicles coming from outside Aurangabad need to be given to the city police by April 30.

Only 15,000 people are allowed (given the ground capacity).

During the rally, no caste/ religion/language/birthplace statement is to be made which can create a law and order situation.

Decibel of loudspeakers is to be maintained.

The development comes two days after the Aurangabad CP issued prohibitory orders from 12.01 am on May 25 to 12 am on May 9. The fate of Thackeray's rally was pushed into limbo given that the order prohibited the gathering of 5 or more people, making it impossible for him to convene the mass event.

Notably, his rally, which comes against the backdrop of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state was cited as one of the reasons for the prohibitory order. The notice, issued after exercising powers under Section 37(1) and (3) of the Bombay Police Act, mentioned that political parties opposed to MNS' plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa were also set to organize agitations. It cited the need to maintain peace in the wake of Maharashtra Day, Ramzan Eid, and other festivals being celebrated in this period.

Here is MNS' teaser of the rally:

Loudspeaker row in Maharashtra

All escalations have followed Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by the proclaimed date or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a 'higher volume.'

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3 otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," he announced.

The political situation in Maharashtra turned worse after Independent MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana decided to back Raj Thackeray's cause and pledged to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree'. The announcement followed a strong protest by Shiv Sena, the arrest of the politician couple, and the slapping of sedition charges against them.

As the date inches closer, Raj Thackeray on Thursday hit out at the Maharashtra CM using a new 'Bhogi vs Yogi' jibe. Lauding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's loudspeaker crackdown, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state as well.

Before the row could make its way to UP, the Yogi Adityanath-led government took swift steps to remove all unauthorized loudspeakers from both temples and mosques and limit the volume of others without discrimination. So far, 21,963 loudspeakers have been removed in UP, while volumes of 42,332 loudspeakers have been reduced. Over 40,000 religious leaders in the state were consulted in chaupals as a part of the confidence-building measure.