Amit Thackeray Admitted To Lilavati Hospital With Fever; Tests Negative For COVID-19

Amit Raj Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, has been admitted to a hospital due to fever. He is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Amit Thackeray has been suffering from fever for two days. He has been admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

The MNS leader had tested negative for COVID-19. He was tested for malaria, which also turned out negative. Doctors say the fever is likely to be viral. As a precautionary measure, he will be kept under observation for one or two days at the hospital and will be discharged as per physician's advice.

Republic contacted Amit Thackeray and he said it was just a viral fever. He was recently seen at the Aarey protests.

