MNS Leader Attacked By Unknown Miscreants In Broad Daylight; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident, Sandeep Deshpande, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, was hurt after being allegedly attacked by unidentified persons at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Friday morning while out for a stroll with friends.

Mumbai | Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by some unidentified miscreants. He has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital for treatment: MNS



The five attackers were reportedly masked and armed with hockey sticks and fled the spot following the attack.

The leader was admitted to Hinduja hospital which was close to the site of the incident and was discharged after receiving first aid. He is out of danger, police said.

Raj Thackeray, the head of the MNS, paid Deshpande a visit while he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police have started an investigation after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Shivaji Park police station. CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the attackers.

Following this, party workers declared that they will respond to this attack in their own way.

Not the first time

In the month of February, another incident involved the assault on Shiv Sena politician Sachin Bhosle while he was campaigning for the by-polls in Pune. A group of individuals reportedly approached him to ask questions about his campaign.

When he began conversing with that group, one of them allegedly punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. While he was lying on the ground, the attackers began to kick him.

The attackers allegedly fled the scene and Bhosle was taken to a hospital. He sustained injuries on his face and his body. An investigation into this case is still underway.