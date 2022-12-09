MNS Objects To Release Of Pakistani Movie 'Legend Of Maulana Jatt' In India; Issues Threat

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Friday threatened that it would not let the Pakistani film-- 'The Legend of Maulana Jatt'-- release in India. Speaking exclusively to Republic, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar repeated multiple times that it was 'not a statement' but a 'threat' to those in India who were attempting to release the Pakistani movie in India.

"In India, we will never allow the release of a Pakistani movie or a movie featuring a Pakistani actor, consider this a threat. In India, a Pakistani movie will not run. Whosoever are their agents in India, you may threaten me but remember, I am not someone who gets scared of these threats" Khopkar said.

'The film is to release on December 23...'

When asked about the details, the MNS leaders said, "As far as I know, on December 23, they are releasing the Pakistani movie worldwide. Even in India, the movie will be released," adding, "The agents are behind the film being brought to India."

Starring Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is one of the most high-budget movies in Pakistani film history. It is a remake of 'Pakistani classic' film Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt.

Earlier in the day, Khopkar had taken to Twitter to express his anger against the movie being released in India, and in a series of tweets, written, "It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders, we will not let this film be released anywhere in India."

Pertinently, in the backdrop of the terror attack in the Uri region of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, in which 18 Indian troops were martyred, MNS and others had opposed Pakistani actors in Indian films.