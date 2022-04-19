MNS To Perform Maha Aarti Across Maharashtra On May 3; Will Use Loudspeakers Amid Row

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday stepped up its ante against the use of loudspeakers and has revealed that it now plans to perform Maha Aarti across the state. According to sources, the Maha Aarti will be performed by MNS workers at their local temples on May 3 on the occassion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival. The decision was taken at a party meeting that was chaired by MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.
Moreover, during the Maha Aartis that will be performed across Maharashtra, the MNS is set to use loudspeakers. This comes amid Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government reagarding the removal of loudspeakers being used atop mosques. It is pertinent to note that the demand has stirred a massive row and a political tussle in Maharashtra.
Earlier on Sunday, MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray categorically stated that her party's stand on the demand for a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques is clear. She added that the MNS demands that the court's ruling should be followed. In a 2016 ruling, the Bombay High Court had directed the removal of illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places, including mosques, in Maharashtra. The court had also remarked that religious places should follow noise pollution rules.
"Our stand has been very clear we are saying the court ruling should be followed. We have been saying it for past so many years but since it has not been implemented we had to take a stand," said Shalini Thackeray
"I don't understand statements which are coming from the ruling government of Maharashtra because whichever government is ruling has not implemented the court's ruling. Raj Thackeray has taken a stand that loudspeakers have to come out because it is a nuisance to the citizens of Maharashtra. I think it is the repercussions of that, people who are really affected with this particular nuisance from the whole of India are coming in support of Raj Thackeray," she added