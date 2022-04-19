MNS To Perform Maha Aarti Across Maharashtra On May 3; Will Use Loudspeakers Amid Row

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday stepped up its ante against the use of loudspeakers and has revealed that it now plans to perform Maha Aarti across the state. According to sources, the Maha Aarti will be performed by MNS workers at their local temples on May 3 on the occassion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival. The decision was taken at a party meeting that was chaired by MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

Moreover, during the Maha Aartis that will be performed across Maharashtra, the MNS is set to use loudspeakers. This comes amid Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to the state government reagarding the removal of loudspeakers being used atop mosques. It is pertinent to note that the demand has stirred a massive row and a political tussle in Maharashtra.

'Party's stand on loudspeaker ban clear': MNS

Earlier on Sunday, MNS General Secretary Shalini Thackeray categorically stated that her party's stand on the demand for a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques is clear. She added that the MNS demands that the court's ruling should be followed. In a 2016 ruling, the Bombay High Court had directed the removal of illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places, including mosques, in Maharashtra. The court had also remarked that religious places should follow noise pollution rules.