MNS Urges MVA Govt To Allow Non-essential Shops To Function For At Least 3 Days In A Week

MNS urged the Maharashtra government to allow non-essential shops to remain open for at least three days a week amid the strict curbs to combat COVID-19. 

MNS

On Wednesday, MNS urged the Maharashtra government to allow non-essential shops to remain open for at least three days a week amid the strict curbs to combat COVID-19. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Yashwant Killedar- the president of the MNS traders' wing lamented that the new rules were imposed without taking the interests of the traders into account. The senior office-bearer of the Raj Thackeray-led party stressed that traders and small shopkeepers had already borne the brunt of the months-long strict lockdown in 2020. Moreover, he pointed out that many traders have hit the streets in protest against the fresh lockdown-like norms.

Maintaining that this section of society has consistently complied with all the rules of the state government, Killedar implored the Shiv Sena chief to think about Raj Thackeray's suggestion of giving leeway to non-essential shops. A day earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis requested the Maharashtra CM to issue new COVID-19 guidelines which safeguard the life and livelihood of the poor. Accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of imposing an "unannounced month-long lockdown" in the state, he alleged that the interest of small retailers, small shopkeepers, small hotels, barber shops and other components of the economy had been neglected. At present, there are 30,57,855 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra out of which 25,49,075 patients have been discharged and 56,033 fatalities have been reported. 

'Break The Chain' guidelines in Maharashtra

  • No more than 5 people can move together or gather at any public place between 7 am and 8 pm on weekdays
  • No one can move in a public place without valid permission from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and on weekends
  • Diagnostic centers, clinics, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, groceries, vegetable shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, trains, taxis, autos and public buses, offices of diplomats of various countries, all public services by local authorities, transport of goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions
  • Other shops, malls, markets would be closed down till April 30. 
  • Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes to be closed. All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed and the staff at these places need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria
  • E-commerce service to remain open but the respective company must ensure vaccination of staff giving home delivery as per GOI criteria
  • All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people
