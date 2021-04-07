MNS Urges MVA Govt To Allow Non-essential Shops To Function For At Least 3 Days In A Week

On Wednesday, MNS urged the Maharashtra government to allow non-essential shops to remain open for at least three days a week amid the strict curbs to combat COVID-19. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Yashwant Killedar- the president of the MNS traders' wing lamented that the new rules were imposed without taking the interests of the traders into account. The senior office-bearer of the Raj Thackeray-led party stressed that traders and small shopkeepers had already borne the brunt of the months-long strict lockdown in 2020. Moreover, he pointed out that many traders have hit the streets in protest against the fresh lockdown-like norms.

Maintaining that this section of society has consistently complied with all the rules of the state government, Killedar implored the Shiv Sena chief to think about Raj Thackeray's suggestion of giving leeway to non-essential shops. A day earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis requested the Maharashtra CM to issue new COVID-19 guidelines which safeguard the life and livelihood of the poor. Accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of imposing an "unannounced month-long lockdown" in the state, he alleged that the interest of small retailers, small shopkeepers, small hotels, barber shops and other components of the economy had been neglected. At present, there are 30,57,855 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra out of which 25,49,075 patients have been discharged and 56,033 fatalities have been reported.

'Break The Chain' guidelines in Maharashtra