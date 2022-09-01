MNS Worker Caught On Camera Brutally Thrashing & Abusing Elderly Woman In Mumbai

In a shocking video, an elderly woman was seen mercilessly assaulted and abused by a worker of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai. Following the incident, the video has now gone viral on social media. The incident took place on August 28, when a woman named Prakash Devi raised an objection over MNS workers installing wooden poles for advertisement in front of her medical shop.

As the woman asked the MNS workers to stop, the man who was carrying the installation started trashing her. In the video, he can be seen slapping the woman and hurling abuses at her. Even after people tried to stop him, he kept assaulting her. At one point, the accused pushed the woman with force following which she fell and began crying. Even then, the MNS workers kept pushing and abusing her.

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman's shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police



(Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/9PinhzGuyj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

According to ANI, a non-cognisable offence has been lodged at Nagpada Police Station.

Image: ANI