MNS Workers Go On Rampage, Vandalise Sinnar Toll Plaza On Samruddhi Expressway | Watch

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers wreaked havoc at the Sinnar toll plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident took place after MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, allegedly had to wait at the Sinnar toll Naka, which seemed to have sparked the workers' anger. Fueled by their frustration, they took the law into their own hands and resorted to the act of violence, causing significant damage to the toll plaza infrastructure.

In a display of fury, the dramatic visuals capture the MNS workers in a wild frenzy and hooliganism, unleashing their wrath upon the toll plaza. Like a storm unleashed, they thrash the glass windows with sticks and rods. With adrenaline coursing through their veins, the MNS workers are seen hurling abusive words and slogans.

MNS workers' hooliganism on Samruddhi Expressway

In an act of outright defiance, they brazenly tug at the boom barrier, as if challenging the very authority that governs the toll booth. The camera captures this audacious act as if freezing a moment of rebellion and hooliganism. In the video, the person who was recording the video is heard saying, "Enough brother. Now let's leave." But the impassioned MNS workers remain resolute in their mission, their hearts seemingly impervious to reason.

Undeterred by the plea for restraint, the miscreants continue their rampage, raising their pro-MNS slogans to the heavens. The toll booth becomes a canvas of destruction, as shattered glass and broken structures bear witness to their unyielding aggression.

The incident at the Sinnar toll plaza is a matter of serious concern, as acts of vandalism not only disrupt essential services but also cause financial losses to the government and taxpayers. Such violence not only puts the safety of toll booth staff and commuters at risk but also reflects poorly on the reputation of the political party involved.

It is pertinent to mention that Samruddhi Expressway, a 701-kilometre six-lane corridor, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 55,000 crore, passes through 10 districts and the 520-kilometre Nagpur to Shirdi stretch was inaugurated in December last year.