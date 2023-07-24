Last Updated:

MNS Workers Ransack Nashik Toll Plaza After Raj Thackeray's Son Is Stopped; 8 Arrested

Eight MNS workers were arrested late Sunday night in connection with the toll plaza ransacking, the Wavi police station official said.

Press Trust Of India

MNS workers were seen vandalising Sinnar toll plaza on Samruddhi Expressway, Maharashtra | Image: Republic


Eight Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were arrested for allegedly ransacking a toll plaza in Nashik a day earlier after party leader Amit Thackeray's vehicle was stopped, a police official said on Monday.

Amit Thackeray, who is the son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, was stopped at Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at 9:15pm on Saturday due to some mismatch in his vehicle's Fastag details while he on his way to Mumbai, the official said.

At around 2:30 am on Sunday, a mob ransacked the plaza and made a functionary there apologise. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

