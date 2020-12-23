MNS Workers Tear Amazon Posters In Mumbai; Slam Non-compliance To 'Marathi In App' Letter

Workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) tore posters of Amazon at a bus stop in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Raj Thackeray-led party expressed their displeasure over the company not acting on their demand to incorporate Marathi on their platform. This was after MNS had written to the e-commerce platform warning of an agitation if their demands were not met.

MNS tears posters of Amazon in Chembur

The incident took place in Mumbai’s Chembur area. In their letter to the company, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had written that it will not tolerate ‘indifferent and step-motherly treatment’ meted out to Marathi language. They warned of an agitation if it did not include Marathi as a preferred language option in the app.

Amazon had announced in August that they have launched the app in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from English, it is also available in Hindi.

MNS seeks change of names

A few years ago, MNS has objected over the names of stores in Mumbai not being written in Marathi.

Recently, a Shiv Sena leader expressing displeasure over the name of ‘Karachi Sweets' store, and asking the store owner to change it had sparked a political row, with Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party also giving their take on it.

The said leader Nitin Nandgaonkar was previously an MNS leader, before joining Shiv Sena. Incidentally, before the leader’s visit to Karachi Sweets, MNS had sent a legal notice to Karachi Sweets to change the name, even seeking PM Narendra Modi’s help.

