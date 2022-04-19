MNS Writes To Maharashtra Police As Loudspeaker Row Rages; 'HC's Order Applicable To All'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Director-General of Police, along with the Mumbai Police Commissioner amid the loudspeaker row. In the letter, a leader from the Raj Thackeray-led party cited the 2016 order of the Mumbai High Court through which it had directed the removal of illegal loudspeakers installed at government, social, financial, and religious places. The leader, Yashwant Killedar, further reminded that as per the 2016 order, from 10 PM- 6 AM, no loudspeakers are allowed to play.

"In mosques, there are loudspeakers installed, through which azaan is recited 5 times a day. The call for prayer is extremely loud and breaches the permissible decibel limits set. Moreover, it starts at 4 AM and goes on till 12 AM. This causes undue disturbance to the working class, the students, the ill as well as the old," the leader wrote in the letter, calling for the immediate removal of loudspeakers in mosques.

MNS' letter to the administration

Maha Home Ministry revises rules on loudspeakers

The letter has been sent to the administration even as the Maharashtra Home Ministry tweaked rules with respect to usage of loudspeakers. As per the new rules, which will come into effect on May 3, prior permission needs to be taken on using loudspeakers at religious places. Any religious institution found playing loudspeakers without prior permission, will be liable for actions. This includes, their loudspeakers getting confiscated.

The loudspeaker row gained momentum after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration to remove the loudspeakers from Mosques before May 3, otherwise, MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa outside Mosques.

Also on May 3, the political group arranged for Maha Aarti across the state. According to sources, the Maha Aarti will be performed by MNS workers at their local temples on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival. The decision was taken at a party meeting that was chaired by MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.