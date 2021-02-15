Mo Dhaliwal Enlisted Disha Ravi For Greta Link; Planned Celeb Campaign Post R-Day: Sources

The Delhi Police team probing the 'toolkit' case has unearthed an international conspiracy entailing an anti-India plot which was allegedly hatched by pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal and others. The toolkit shared by Greta was made by them with the help of Indian activists, allegedly including Disha Ravi.

The Delhi Police sources have found that Disha Ravi was allegedly being used by the international conspirator to fuel the fire before and after Republic Day. Since she knew Greta Thunberg, she was specially roped in, allegedly by Mo Dhaliwal and Nitika Jacob.

The Delhi Police has found that Mo Dhaliwal of Pro-Khalistan Poetic Justice Foundation allegedly contacted Nikita Jacob through his Canadian colleague Puneet. Their intention was to create a 'Twitter storm' ahead of Republic Day.

Sources have confirmed that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day. Mo Dhaliwal, Nikita and Disha Ravi attended this meeting. Mo Dhaliwal was leading the meeting. He was giving instruction to all about the do's and don'ts.

"Mo Dhaliwal said the issue had to be made larger. The aim was to spread dissatisfaction and misinformation among the farmers," said the source. They had also allegedly planned that International celebrities and activists will be contacted after 26 January violence for the cover up.

"Since Disha Ravi knew Greta, her help was taken. She was the dot which connected to Greta. And thus Greta was used by them to provoke farmers," said the source.

The sources in Special Cell said that around four days ago, a team went to Nikita Jacob's house in Mumbai and her electronic gadgets were examined. The team told her that they would visit again to question her but the next day she was found absconding.

Shantanu, a social activist of Beed Village in Maharashtra, was also contacted but he too went missing.

After this the Delhi police moved to court seeking non-bailable warrants against them. The court allowed their move.

The sources also shared WhatsApp chats in which Disha is saying to Greta that their name is all over and they need to talk to a lawyer, with Disha asking Greta 'Can we please not talk about it for a bit?'.

Disha is in five days custody of Delhi Police. She is the first arrest in the case.

