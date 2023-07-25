Mob Attacks Excise Department Team In Bihar's East Champaran; Jawan Succumbs To Injuries

In a violent incident in the East Champaran of Bihar on Tuesday, villagers in the Jharokhar Police Station area attacked an Excise Department team, chasing and thrashing the excise police. A home guard jawan succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by villagers.

The incident took place amid an inspection of liquor just 500 meters away from Jharokhar police station. Given that chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol in Bihar, making it a dry state, consumption and possession of liquor in the state are legally inadmissible.

Mob attacks Excise department team

According to the information, the excise department team of two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) and six home guards was conducting a breathalyser test near the Jharokhar bridge. During the investigation, it was confirmed that one person had consumed alcohol. The officials held the accused and started heading towards the Police Station when the villagers attacked the police vehicle.

A 55-year-old home guard, Hriday Narayan Rai, succumbed to injuries during the violent altercation. The deceased Home Guard Jawan Hriday Narayan Rai was a resident of Regania village in the Jita police station area.

On being informed of the incident, the police of several police stations, including Ghodasahan, Jharokhar, and Jitna, reached the spot in order to dial down the situation. One person has been detained, and further Investigation is underway.