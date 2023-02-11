Mob Storms Police Station, Lynch Man Accused Of Blasphemy In Pakistan's Punjab

A violent mob lynched a blasphemy-accused man after storming a police station in Punjab province of Pakistan on Saturday, police said.

A police officer said a mob stormed the police station at Warburton, Nankana Sahib, some 80kms from Lahore, and took custody of Waris Issa, who was arrested for alleged desecration of the holy book, stripped him naked, and dragged him in the streets before beating him to death.

Residents of the area claimed that the man — who had returned after spending two years in jail — used to practice witchcraft by pasting his ex-wife's picture on holy books, Geo News reported.

Several video clips of the incident also went viral on social media.

In one video, the mob, including young children, could be seen scaling the large gates of the police station.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered action against those involved.

He also questioned why the police failed to stop the violent mob and directed the Inspector General of police in Punjab to ensure law and order in the district.

"The rule of law should be ensured. No one should be allowed to influence the law," Sharif emphasised.

He said that the first priority of the institutions responsible for peace and order is peace and that it should always come first.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar suspended DSP Nankana Circle Nawaz Virk and SHO Warburton Feroze Bhatti from service.

The IGP also ordered DIGs Ameen Bukhari and Raja Faisal to reach the spot and submit a detailed report after identifying the responsible and those guilty of negligence.

"No one is allowed to take the law into his hands, no matter how influential he is, therefore strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident and the perpetrators of negligence and professional misconduct," the IGP said in a statement.

In December 2021, a mob in Sialkot city of Punjab tortured a Sri Lankan man, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations. The incident drew widespread condemnation.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore last year handed down the punishment to 88 suspects involved in Sri Lankan citizen Piryantha Kumara’s lynching case. Six of them were sentenced to death.

