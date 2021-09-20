Mobile & Internet Services Suspended In North Kashmir's Uri Post Infiltration Attempt

Internet and mobile phone services have been suspended in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector near the Line of Control after an infiltration attempt by a heavily-armed group of terrorists, authorities informed on September 20. The army said that a counter-infiltration operation has been underway for the last 30 hours. Reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been cordoned off for over 30 hours.

Second infiltration attempt: Army

This is the second infiltration attempt this year, according to army officials. A senior army commander, however, said that there has been no ceasefire violation this year and no instigation from across the border. “No ceasefire violation this year. We are prepared for any ceasefire violation. But frankly there has been no instigation from across the border,” Lt Gen DP Panday, the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps said.

“On infiltration, there have been some attempts, unlike previous years. There was hardly any successful attempt. As per my knowledge, only two attempts have succeeded. One was neutralised in North Kashmir's Bandipore. We are looking for the second one,” he added.

Army ensures minimum infiltration

“There is an operation which is ongoing for the last 24 hours in north Kashmir's Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Are they on this side or gone back after making attempt, that issue is not been clarified or verified on the ground. But we are quite alert and we will ensure minimal infiltration takes place,” he added.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative

Content Courtesy - Arawat Mehraj