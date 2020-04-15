Mumbai: Mobile ATM Van Deployed For Residents In Containment Zones Amid Coronavirus

As many residents in Mumbai are facing hardships during the Coronavirus time especially the areas that are declared as the containment zone by the municipality, HDFC Bank's ATM van comes to the rescue of these people. Due to the area being sealed resident's movement is restricted hence the mobile ATM van is provided in such areas where the people can withdraw cash for daily essentials. The HDFC ATM van service covers 3 to 5 areas of Mumbai between 10 am to 6 pm and is started in coordination with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the police.

Residents of Dhiraj Gaurav Heights Mumbai in Andheri West are facing problems in getting cash to pay for their daily requirements. This area was declared as a containment zone to prevent the residents from coming out after one COVID-19 positive case was traced in the society.

Dilip Dadnani, a member of society was satisfied with the ATM van facility. "I am very happy because of this ATM service. I was running out of cash. But now I have withdrawn 30,000 from this mobile ATM van," he said.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

BMC has marked out 381 containment zones to prevent COVID-19 transmission. There are 24 municipal wards in Mumbai, and mostly all of them have fallen prey to the deadly virus. In Mumbai, as of April 14, 2020, 4 p.m, a total of 385 suspected patients were admitted in the hospitals for the COVID-19 check-up. Out of these 385 cases, 204 turned positive while 11 of them passed away due to the deadly virus. However, 23 COVID-19 positive patients recovered today and were discharged. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 2,687 COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra including 259 cured/discharged and 178 deaths.

