Mobile Internet Services Suspended In J&K's Kishtwar

The government on Thursday approved the suspension of mobile internet services in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir citing "the security of the State and for maintaining public order” as the prime reasons.

According to an order, ADGP, Jammu Zone, being the authorised Officer under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, had issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data services (3G/4G/5G) and limit 2G data Service (Less than 100 KBPS Speed), in District Kishtwar, with effect from June 28 (2200 Hours) to June 29 (1800 hours).

“The order/letter under reference, inter-alia, mentions about the apprehension of misuse of mobile data services (3G/4G/5G) by anti-national elements/miscreants, for spreading rumours and inciting material on social media, with the aim of creating deterioration in public order, warranted suspension of 3G/3G/5G data services and limiting the speed of 2G data services,” reads the order by R K Goyal (IAS), Financial Commissioner (ACS) of J&K’s Home Department.

“…upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the Authorized Officer, I, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home, being satisfied that there was an absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorized Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm order No. 475(TSTS) of 2023 dated 28.06.2023, under endorsement No. JZ/CS/Snap-down/2023/476-77 dated 28.06.2023. issued by the Authorized Officer, in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” the order copy reads.