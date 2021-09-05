Mobile Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Jammu & Kashmir Until September 6

The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has issued an order stating that mobile internet services in the Union Territory will remain suspended until 17:00 hours on September 6. The restriction on internet services in J&K comes in light of the demise of the hardline separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

While the situation in the UT following the death of Geelani remained tranquil, the provisions of the internet in Kashmir has been stalled by authorities to prevent any untoward incident. Also, there exist restrictions on the movement and assembly of people coupled with a suspension on cellular connectivity.

No internet until September 6 following demise of Syed Ali Shah Geelani

The celebrated pro-Pakistani Kashmiri separatist leader died on September 1 at his Hyderpora residence after a prolonged illness. Marking grief over the death of a leader who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, his clan buried his body at a mosque close to his residence.

Sources have informed that the authorities have directed all cellular companies to suspend mobile and internet services in Kashmir valley. The internet services of Jio Fiber, Airtel, along with local providers, including CNS point-to-point, were suspended since the morning of September 2.

Mobile connectivity was shut down in J&K as a precautionary measure to prevent confusion after baseless but potent rumours.

A J&K police spokesperson said, "Today, the peace around the valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. However, some people with vested interests tried to spread baseless rumours about 'forcible burial of SAS Geelani by Police. Such baseless reports which are part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the police."

Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies at 91

The 91-year-old Kashmiri separatist leader is survived by two sons and six daughters. Geelani, a pro-Pakistani separatist leader, was born in 1929 in Zoorimunz village in Kashmir's Bandipora district. Sources informed that he had been suffering from kidney disease for over two decades, coupled with an age-related ailment, including dementia.

A three-time Member of Legislative Assembly in the erstwhile state of Sopore, Geelani was the face of the agitation in the 2008 Amarnath land row. Syed Ali Shah Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir and the founder of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He even served as the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. For years he led the umbrella alliance known as which served as a Pak proxy, fomenting civil unrest, peddling separatist sentiments and instigating the youth of Kashmir into militancy. He eventually left the Hurriyat, alleging the constituents of the Hurriyat of leading a rebellion against his leadership, accusing them of vested interests in gaining political posts in PoK and not doing much about India's decision on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

