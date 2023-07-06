Mobile Phones To Be Banned In Kedarnath Temple Area? Temple Trust issues Notification

The Badrinath Kedarnath Trust put out a notification on July 3 stating that mobile phones will soon be prohibited in the Kedarnath temple area which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The letter acted as a warning to the 'devotees' who were creating Instagram and YouTube reels close to the location.

The letter read, "the Social media influencers make YouTube and Instagram reels inside the Kedarnath temple premises which are hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus residing all over the world. People are reacting and demanding action in such cases. Therefore, strict action shall be taken against those who make reels in the temple premises. Also, the influencers need to be watched.”

What led to the notice by Trust

The trust issued the letter days after a video of a girl proposing to her partner in front of the Kedarnath Temple went viral. In the Instagram video, the woman identified as Vishakha Fulsunge, who is an influencer with a following of over 8 lakh followers on Instagram, sat down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend.

Instagram reel attracts backlash

The video heavily attracted criticism from netizens who said that a holy place like Kedarnath temple is not a leisure spot and that it should have been given utmost respect.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "This is not the place to make reels." Another user attacked the influencer and commented, "Respect our culture."

"Kedarnath is for Darshan, not these things. Let this place be as it was," a netizen asserted.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that such a reel or video of Kedarnath has gone viral. Several other similar videos have also surfaced showcasing the temple. Also in a lot of temples, electronic gadgets are not allowed and there has been a constant demand to ban mobile phones also in the premises.

Addressing the issue, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has said that stern action would be taken against the influencers so that in the future they do not hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.