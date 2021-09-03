'Mobile Services In Kashmir To Resume Post 10pm, Situation Under Control': IGP Vijay Kumar

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar in a statement on Friday assured that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was so far under control. Following separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police had tightened security and surveillance in the valley to prevent any untoward situation. The release by the J&K police also notified that mobile services (voice calls) and broadband of all TSPs would resume services from today, September 3, evening at 10 pm. However, mobile internet (data) services shall remain suspended until Sunday afternoon.

Top cops emphasise J&K's current situation

Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar while appreciating the people of Jammu and Kashmir for cooperating and maintaining law and order in the valley, revised the present situation and issued the resumption of cellular services that had so far been restricted. This restriction had come in at a quintessential time when Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was born at Zoorimunz village in Kashmir's Bandipora district, passed away at the age of 91.

Reported allegations against Police are baseless. In fact, Police facilitated in bringing dead-body from house to graveyard as there was apprehension that miscreants might take undue advantage of situation. Relatives participated in last rites: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 2, 2021

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh also spoke to ANI regarding the matter. While congratulating people for maintaining the decorum in the Union Territory, Singh said, "Situation is absolutely under control. Not even one incident occurred in the last two days. People cooperated, security forces are working with great restraint. They have faith in peace."

The people of Jammu and Kashmir have also been requested to not pay heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

Throwback to Geelani's struggle-infused life

Syed Ali Shah Geelani's demise came after the separatist gave up his fight against long-term health concerns. For years, Geelani led an umbrella alliance known as the Hurriyat Conference which served as a Pak proxy, fomenting unrest, and peddling separatist sentiments. It is important to note that the Hurriyat Conference also lead the youth of Kashmir into militancy. He eventually left the Hurriyat just years before his death in a power struggle, alleging that the constituents of the Hurriyat had led a rebellion against him. He also accused them of only being interested in gaining political posts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and doing nothing about India's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Image Credits - AP