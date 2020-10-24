MoCA Allows NTPC To Use Drones At Its 3 Power Plants; Says It Will Provide Accurate Data

The Civil Aviation Ministry (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an official statement on Friday allowed the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to use drones at its three power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Granting a 'conditional exemption' from certain drone rules, the Ministry said that NTPC can deploy Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) to carry out research and inspection activities at the power plants. The conditional exemption is till December 31 or until full operationalisation of Digital Sky platform, whichever is earlier, it added.

MoCA: 'Drones will provide accurate data to NTPC'

MoCA Joint Secretary Amber Dubey said, "NTPC will use the drones to carry out terrain mapping, stockpile volumetric analysis, aerial inspections and other applications at the three NTPC sites. This will provide NTPC excellent data with high accuracy at a fraction of the cost."

The three power plants for which MoCA has granted the permission to use drones are Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station, Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Plant and Sipat Super Thermal Power Project. Amber Dubey said that this recent permission to use drones at 3 NTPC sites will give NTPC highly accurate data.

Dubey added that this initiative by MoCA is in line with the government's attempt to promote the use of industrial drones in industries like infrastructure, mining, agriculture and disaster relief. An official release also said that despite the conditional exemption given to NTPC, it will still need to obtain clearances from local administration, the Defence Ministry, the Home Ministry, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Airports Authority of India (AAI).

(With ANI inputs)