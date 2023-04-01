MoD Inks Rs 470 Cr Deal With UDPL For Modernisation Of Naval Aircraft Yards At Goa, Kochi

The Ministry of Defence on Friday, March 31 signed a contract with Vishakhapatnam-based Ultra Dimensions Pvt. Ltd. (UDPL) for the modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa & Kochi, at a cost of approx. Rs 470 crore. The NAYs undertake servicing/repairs of Naval Aircraft, Aero Engines, Rotables and Test Equipment at Goa and Kochi.

“Induction of the latest aircraft in the Indian Navy requires modernisation of the existing maintenance and repair facilities at the Naval Aircraft Yard to bridge the technological and capability gap, to meet the present and future aviation maintenance challenges. The modernisation includes repair facilities with automated machinery and composite repair bays,” said the MoD. The government believes that the project under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ will generate employment of more than 1.8 lakh man-days over three years.

Ministry of Defence, in a statement, further said that the modernisation will augment the operational readiness of Naval Aviation Platforms and reduce dependence on external agencies and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for repairs. This project will be a proud flag bearer of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Moreover, the Ministry of Defence has inked a contract with Mecon Ltd, Ranchi as Project Monitoring Consultant at a cost of Rs 24 crore.