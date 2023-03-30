MoD Inks Rs 9,000-Crore Deal For Akash Weapon System & Weapon Locating Radars

Boosting 'Aatmanirbharta' in the defence sector, The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on March 30, Thursday inked over Rs 9,100 crore contracts for improved Akash Weapon System and 12 Weapon Locating Radars Swathi (Plains) for Indian Army

Improved Akash Weapon System

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract for the procurement of an improved Akash Weapon System (AWS) for the 3rd and 4th Regiments of Army Air Defence. The contract comprises live Missiles and Launchers with upgrades, Ground Support Equipment, Vehicles and Infrastructure was signed with Bharat Dynamics Limited, worth over Rs 8,160 crore.

The Akash Weapon System is a Short Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM) Air Defence System which is indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In order to meet aerial threats, two additional Regiments of AWS with Upgradation are being procured for Indian Army for the Northern borders. Improved AWS has Seeker Technology, Reduced Foot Print, 360° Engagement Capability and improved environmental parameters.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the project will enhance the Indian missile manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole. The project has overall indigenous content of 82% which will be increased to 93% by 2026-27.

The induction of the improved AWS into the Indian Army will increase India’s self-reliance in Short Range Missile capability. The improved Akash Weapon System project will play a pivotal role in boosting the overall economy by avoiding the outgo of precious foreign exchange to other countries, increasing employment avenues in India and encouraging Indian MSMEs through components manufacturing.

Ministry of Defence informed that around 60% of the project cost would be awarded to the private industry, including MSMEs, in maintaining the supply chain of the weapon system, thereby creating a large scale of direct and indirect employment.

Weapon Locating Radars Swathi (Plains)

In an attempt to bolster the defence capabilities of the country, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract for Weapon Locating Radars Swathi (Plains) with Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) at a cost of over Rs 990 crore. The WLR Swathi (Plains) is an indigenously designed WLR which is capable of locating guns, mortars and rockets firing own troops, thereby facilitating their destruction through Counter Bombardment by their own firepower resources. This will enable troops to carry out their operational tasks without any interference from the enemy and also provide them safety against enemy fire. Induction is planned to be completed in 24 months.