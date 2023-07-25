MoD Sanctions Land Transfer And Acquisition For Jodhpur AFS

The Ministry of Defence has sanctioned the transfer of 69 acres of municipal corporation land and the acquisition of 2.18 acres of private land for the Air Force Station in Jodhpur, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

"An MoU was signed on 26.03.2017 between Indian Air Force, Government of Rajasthan, Airport Authority of India, Jodhpur Nagar Nigam (JNN) and Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Jodhpur, for transfer of land for expansion of Jodhpur Civil Airport," Minister of State of Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The MoU inter alia contained a provision for the transfer of 69 acres of JNN land to IAF on a cost basis, he said."As per the said MoU, 37 acres of defence land has been handed over to the AAI and in exchange thereof, 37 acres of land belonging to Jodhpur Nagar Nigam Limited has been taken over by the IAF," the minister said."The Ministry of Defence has accorded sanction for the transfer of 69 acres of JNN land and acquisition of 2.18 acres of private land for Air Force Station Jodhpur at an estimated cost of Rs 40,90,22,674. Out of this amount, the cost of 69 acres of JNN land has been revised by the state government from Rs 39,23,89,380 to Rs 93,76,50,969. The matter is under consideration of the ministry," he added.

In response to a separate query on whether the government plans to disband cantonments in the country, Bhatt said, "In order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of cantonments and adjoining state municipal areas, it has been decided to consider excision of civil areas of certain cantonments and merge them with neighbouring municipalities".Accordingly, broad modalities for proposed excision have been shared with state governments concerned for their comments, he added.

"One cantonment namely, Khas Yol has been de-notified with effect from 27.04.2023," the minister said.As per sub-section (1) of Section 7 of the Cantonments Act, 2006, whenever any local area forming part of a cantonment ceases to be under the control of a particular Board and is immediately placed under the control of some other local authority, such portion of the cantonment fund or the cantonment development fund and other property vesting in the Board and such portion of the liabilities of the Board, as the Central government may, by general or special order, direct, shall be transferred to that other local authority, he said.

In response to a query on whether there is a shortage of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff in the defence services, Bhatt said, "Vacancies of doctors, nurses and other medical staff arise on account of release, resignation, premature retirement and superannuation".He shared details of doctors (Army Medical Corps and Army Dental Corps) and nurses (Military Nursing Services) sanctioned and vacant in Armed Forces Medical Services as on June 1, 2023.

"Doctor-Patient ratio is 0.64 per 1000 (i.e. 1 Doctor per 1563 patients). Nurse-Patient ratio is 0.42 per 1000 (i.e. 1 Nurse per 2381 patients). Armed Forces Medical Services is a Tri-Service Organisation. This ratio is calculated on a comprehensive basis," the minister said.