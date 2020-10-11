'Learn From Planets': MoD Urges People To Maintain 'do Gaj Ki Doori' To Curb Covid Spread

As COVID caseload is increasing, the Ministry of Defence has come up with a quirky way to educate the public on how to stay safe and prevent a greater outbreak. Taking to Twitter on October 11, the Ministry of Defence shared an image of our solar system, in which the planets can be seen maintaining distance. While the tagline on the picture read, "Physical distancing is important', the caption, on the other hand, urged citizens to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

#Unite2FightCorona

Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori. Learn from the planets! pic.twitter.com/rvewAwVkoq — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) October 11, 2020

In a separate post, the MoD also gave three ‘mantras’ to curb to spread of coronavirus. While sharing a video from MyGovIndia, it urged citizens to follow government advisories and guidelines to stay safe and protected. Maintain social distance, wash your hands and wear a mask are the three mantras that the Udhampur Ministry of Defence reiterated to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video features former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly, who could be seen urging citizens to follow the three mantras. The clip also features Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Indian professional wrestler Khali, Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza asking citizens to follow the government guidelines to keep themselves and people around safe. At the end of the video, Nehwal and Mirza also urged people to join ‘Jan Andolan' against COVID-19.

Watch this video from @mygovindia giving out the 3 Mantras we all need to stop the spread of Corona Virus. #IndiaFightsCorona #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/Cm7F0rhZ5q — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) October 11, 2020

‘Jan Andolan’ campaign

The “jan andolan” campaign involves putting up hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, the involvement of local and national influencers to impart Covid-19 awareness, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation and distribution of pamphlets and brochures. It will also involve seeking the support of local cable operators for running Covid-19 related messages and the government will launch a coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach.

While launching the campaign last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said India’s fight against coronavirus is people-driven and gains its strength from its healthcare warriors. The Prime Minister urged the people to always follow social distancing norms and expressed confidence that the country will be victorious against the pandemic.

"Let us #Unite2FightCorona! Let us always remember: Wear a mask. Wash hands. Follow social distancing. Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’ Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," Modi said in another tweet.

