Moderate Rain, Thunderstorm In Delhi; Widespread Rainfall In Adjoining Areas Of NCR

Delhi and parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning witnessed light rain, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR (Image: PTI)


The national capital witnessed a sudden shift in weather on Wednesday morning after thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain lashed Delhi and parts of Delhi NCR. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next two hours."

 

