Modern Art Gallery To Millet Feast, Special Itinerary Designed For Spouses Of G20 Leaders

As the national capital hosts delegates and state heads from across the world, a special itinerary has been planned for the spouses of G20 leaders participating in the New Delhi summit. The itinerary includes a visit to the National Gallery of Modern Art, tour to agricultural institutes among others. The aim is to indulge the spouses of leaders attending the G20 summit in a life-changing experience alongside presenting the India story.

The visit to National Gallery of Modern Art

The spouses of leaders are expected to attend the National Gallery of Modern Art as the gallery has prepared to showcase artefacts from across the country, bringing in from museums of different cities including Chennai, Kolkata and Chandigarh. The aim is to showcase the rich Indian culture, heritage and craftsmanship.

Agricultural Institute - The Witness to India’s green revolution

The spouses will be visiting the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (PUSA) and are expected to meet some of the women farmers and also tour some farms. The aim is to showcase the details of an institute which has served as the cradle of green revolution in India. The move will also help the spouses to learn about India’s rich agricultural history.

While the world knows about India’s space exploration programmes, it needs to learn about other aspects too, said Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi. "From a food deficit country, India has grown into a food surplus country.. In terms of dairy farming, we will showcase that we are number one. So people need to know that aspect. We will show them our scientific labs as well,” said Lekhi.

Lunch at Jaipur House

The spouses would be having lunch at Jaipur House and the menu will include millet-based delicacies. The dignitaries will also be served a special dish prepared with millet. The millet-feast served to the foreign dignitaries will be specifically prepared by renowned chefs. This has been done to mark the International Year of Millet and New Delhi has contributed significantly for the recognition of millet and its benefits on the global stage. The first ladies have also been extended an invitation to indulge in a firsthand experience of making rangoli.

The spouses of the world leaders would be visiting the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat. They are also expected to shop for Indian textiles and jewellery, traditional toys, weaves etc from different regions of the country. Minister of State Meenkashi Lekhi has shared the credt for the special itineary for the spouses with Prime Minister Modi."The credit goes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he did not want it to be just a simple kind of experience for them, but a very substantial experience," said Lekhi. "It is time to showcase our cultural diversity and put Indian cities on the world map," she added.



(With inputs from agencies)