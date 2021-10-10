Modern Indian Women Want To Stay Single, Prefer Surrogacy After Marriage: K'taka Minister

Lamenting the 'western influence' on Indian society, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday claimed that modern women want to stay single, are unwilling to give birth even after marriage, and desire children by surrogacy.

"Today, I am sorry to say this, a lot of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They choose surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good," he said on the occasion of World Mental Health Day at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS).

Talking about the impact of western influence, he said that people are not willing to let their parents be with them either. "Unfortunately, today we are going in a western way. We don't want our parents to live with us, forget about grandparents being with us," the minister said.

Speaking about mental health in the country, Sudhakar said every seventh Indian is suffering from some kind of mental issue, which could be mild, moderate, and severe. However, he believes that stress management is an art that Indians do not need to learn but preach to the world about it.

"Stress management is an art. This art we need not learn as Indians. We need to preach to the world how to handle stress, because yoga, meditation, and Pranayama are the wonderful tools that our ancestors had taught the world thousands of years back," he said.

COVID-19 and mental health

Relating COVID-19 to mental health, Sudhakar said the people were unable to come close or embrace their family members and dear ones, which caused them mental agony.

"The pandemic made the government start counseling COVID-19 patients. To date, we have counseled 24 lakh patients in Karnataka. I don't know any other state which has done this," he said.

The minister expressed gratitude to the NIMHANS for counselling people through its digital platform and offering telemedicine. He also thanked Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who spoke earlier at the event, for providing 1.5 crore Coronavirus vaccines to Karnataka every month since September, helping in increased inoculation coverage in the state.