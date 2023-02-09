'Modern Infrastructure Is The Need Of The Hour': PM Modi Says India Has No Time To Waste

Prime Minister Modi proudly accounted India's overall infrastructural growth, during his address in the parliament and said that the country's infrastructural development is pillar to its progress.



Pressing for the modernised infrastructural growth, PM asserted that modernity in infrastructure is key to the development of India and said that it is the need of the hour that time cannot be wasted anymore.



Recalling India's glory as the centre for architectures and infrastructures, he said that the government has paid special attention to the modernised development of the country's infrastructure. There was a time when India was the hub for rich heritage, attractive architectures and infrastructures in the world, but it got destroyed during the period of slavery.

Vande Bharat trains have changed Indian Railways' definition: PM Modi

Even after independence, we failed to work at the required pace, required level and required strength at which the country's infrastructural development should have been carried out.

Next generation infrastructure is absolutely essential, Our infra creation is fast and at a large scale. pic.twitter.com/8lq3PoYSdc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2023

Counting on his government's efforts, the Prime Minister said that today, the whole country is witnessing an overall infrastructural growth of roads, sea-ways, airways, railways and other trade related infrastructures in the country. Today, the country is known for its world class highways and expressways and work in this direction is going on at a fast pace.



Talking about railways, he said, earlier railways in the country were known for being overcrowded, meeting accidents and for being late than usual, but now the condition has entirely changed and trains like 'Vande Bharat' have set an example and changed the definition of the Indian Railways. The craze for Vande Bharat can be identified from the fact that all the Members of Parliament (MPs) write letters demanding Vande Bharat train in their constituency.



During his address, PM Modi specially mentioned the rejuvenation work in progress of the airports in the country and said that there was an era when it required 70 years to build 70 airports, but now the government has set a benchmark by building 70 airports in just nine years. Not only this, he informed the parliament that waterways are being built in the country at a broad level and transportation has also been started through waterways.

Adding to it, the Prime Minister said that growth in the number of medical colleges, engineering colleges and other professional colleges along with growth in the number of seats have been ensured in past nine years. These efforts have addressed the aspirations of the middle class families in a very promising way and have increased their faith that their children have a bright future.



PM Modi emphasised on development of modern infrastructure, in order to take the country towards modernity.