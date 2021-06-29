Moderna Seeks Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine In India, Awaits DCGI Nod: Sources

In a development that is likely to boost the vaccination drive, US-based pharma company Moderna has sought regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. As per PTI sources, Cipla has applied for the import and marketing authorization of Moderna jabs. The Drug Controller General of India is likely to consider this application today itself and approve the Moderna COVID-19 for emergency use in persons aged 18 and above.

The Centre was in talks with global pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna to ensure that the country receives the vaccines developed by them at the earliest. Reportedly, both sides were at loggerheads owing to these companies seeking indemnity from the Union government. Such an indemnity has not been offered to the vaccine manufacturers whose jabs have been cleared in India so far.

DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) may consider Cipla to import Moderna's #COVID19 vaccine shortly. Decision on approval for the same is expected today itself: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

The Moderna vaccine

After Moderna published its peer-reviewed Phase 3 data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for its vaccine on December 18, 2020. The evidence from the Phase 3 clinical trial involving nearly 30,000 participants aged 18-95 showed that the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in people who received two doses and had no evidence of being previously infected. The possible side effects include pain, redness and swelling in the arm where a person gets the shot and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, fever and nausea throughout the rest of the body.

It is recommended that two doses of the vaccine are taken 28 days apart. While the European Medicines Agency approved the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine throughout the European Union in January, it received emergency validation from the WHO on April 30. The vaccine is survivable in a standard medical refrigerator at 2-8 degree Celsius for up to 30 days and longer in a freezer between -50 to -15 degree Celsius.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre allowed the vaccination of all adults from May 1 onwards.

But, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21. Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45.

A total of 26,75,03,204 persons have been inoculated whereas 5,63,53,551 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. In a key milestone, India has overtaken the US in terms of the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As per the Centre's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available in the country between August to December.