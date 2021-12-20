Moderna's Claims On Vaccine Against Omicron Must Be Taken 'with Pinch Of Salt': Dr. Joshi

Moderna Inc earlier on Monday claimed that its vaccine was effective against the new and potentially more deadly variant of COVID, Omicron. The pharma giant's claims have sparked a debate on whether the claims have substance considering that Moderna calls its vaccine 'the first line of defense'. To get some perspective about the revelations, Republic Media Network spoke to Maharashtra's COVID task force member Dr. Shashank Joshi, who advised to take the claims 'with a pinch of salt'. Adding to his statement, Dr. Joshi said-

We need to document this in the real-life population and not in a clinical trial. Every vaccine manufacturer will claim that they have some impact on Omicron.

Saying that the degree of the disease was mild and that it should not be a subject of major concern, he added that the Omicron had a characteristic called 'Immuno escape' which has been traced in even those administered with triple vaccine doses or the booster dose. "I think this needs to be substantiated after a proper publication as well as clinical data, in absence of that I would not put much to it", Dr. Joshi added.

When asked about the fleeting ideas of booster shots in India, he said that we need to generate adequate science before considering the inclusion of an additional dose. Asserting that there is a 'need for additional dose', he also said that there is a lack of scientific data which is causing a delay in the approval of a booster dose. "Clearly there is a need for additional dose, for people who have not had COVID and have taken two doses, or people who cannot mount an antibody response. But I think the Indian regulators and the experts... are waiting for the generation of some Indian science". He also added that the booster dose is more important for frontline workers, however, he clarified that the dose should not be a 'mix-and-match'.

Moderna's anti-Omicron vaccine claim

In its claim, Moderna stated that the ‘highly transmissible’ variant was neutralised by the current Moderna vaccine- mRNA-1273. The pharma company emphasised that the latest decision was taken keeping in mind how quickly the B.1.1.529 variant was spreading. However, the company is also planning to make a specific vaccine against Omicron, which it will push for clinical trials, earlier next year. Tap here to read more.