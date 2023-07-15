Modernisation Of Naanwai Shops Under Centre’s PMFME Scheme Started In J&K

The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme is aimed at providing relief to the 'bread makers' in Srinagar city. The scheme was launched to restructure the traditional Naanwai shops (bread makers) by installing modern ovens to ensure proper hygiene in and around the shops besides maintaining the quality of the products.

"We are being provided with financial and infrastructural support by the government. This is helping us earn a decent livelihood," said Ghulam Nabi, a local breadmaker.

"Besides the century’s old culture and tradition of Kashmir, naanwai’s are an essential part of our society and, therefore, the administration is quite keen on their upliftment," said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

Social activist, Advocate Abdul Rasheed Hanjura said that the sector (unorganised food processing) faces a number of challenges that restrict its performance and growth. The challenges include a lack of access to modern technology and equipment, training, access to institutional credit, lack of basic awareness of quality control of products, and lack of branding and marketing skills.

"Owing to these challenges, the unorganised food processing sector contributes less in terms of value addition and output despite its huge potential," he added.

According to the scheme, a loan will be provided to the beneficiaries with a 35 per cent subsidy up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh in order to start or upgrade the unit on modern lines.

The scheme was recently rolled out by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to strengthen food security for marginal sections of society for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, 35 kg food grains per household is provided to 2.29 lakh households in the UT benefitting the poorest of the poor and 5 kg food grains per person to Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries are provided free of cost.

Presently, in PHH Category, there are 14.32 lakh ration card holders with around 57.24 lakh beneficiaries in J&K.

However, LG Sinha maintained that the new scheme will augment the monthly food availability to PHH category on a subsidised rate while ensuring that it does not exceed 35 kg per household.