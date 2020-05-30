'Historic Reforms': Yogi Adityanath Recalls One Year Of Modi 2.0, Lists Achievements

On completion of one year of the NDA government 2.0 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his best wishes to the citizens of the country and his party workers

"The BJP has completed its one year of the second tenure under the exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was full of historic reforms and achievements powered by the mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Vikas'," said Adityanath.

"While the first phase of Prime Minister Modi's governance will be known as the cornerstone of establishing India as an economic superpower of the world, the second tenure will be known to fulfil the aim of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', which includes the abolition of triple talaq to give respect to women, abrogation of Article 370 to curb terrorism, the decision on Ram Janambhoomi, citizenship act to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring countries and various measures taken for the development of farmers and youth of the country," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

READ | PM Modi Pens Letter To The Nation On First Anniversary Of His 2nd Term; Read FULL Message

As PM Modi completed one year in office in his second term after winning a massive mandate in the 2019 General elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the prime minister. Taking to Twitter, he said that PM Modi in the last six years (5 years of Modi 1.0 + one year of Modi 2.0) has laid the foundation of a self-reliant India moving on the path of development. He said that the PM's tenure has not only rectified many historical mistakes but has also set an 'unprecedented example' of welfare and reform.

Amit Shah also said Prime Minister Modi is the reflection of honest leadership and tireless hard work and thanked the people of the country for their unwavering faith in his leadership. The former BJP president has also expressed his gratitude to the workers of his party for tirelessly working hard and supporting the government in achieving its goals and schemes.

READ | PM Modi Pens Letter To The Nation On First Anniversary Of His 2nd Term; Read FULL Message

One year of Modi 2.0

With a massive mandate in 2019, PM Modi returned to power for the second consecutive term and has in the past year delivered significant decisions such as the historic abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of Triple Talaq, amendment to the Citizenship Act, besides taking firm action on terrorism by way of surgical strike and airstrike on Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

In an open letter, PM Modi said that India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, and there is a firm belief that it will also set an example in economic revival. He also praised the resistance of people of West Bengal and Odisha who faced the devastating Cyclone Amphan.

Referring to an ancient saying, the prime minister said that if people have action and duty on one hand, then success is assured on the other hand. He added that in the last year Parliament's productivity increased, breaking records, several key legislations were passed. He also mentioned that a better policy decision under his tenure has resulted in the shrinking of the gap between rural and urban.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Active Cases Decrease Compared To Previous Day; Total At 173763

READ | Inspired By Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', Man Cons Women By Posing As Orthopaedic Surgeon