Modi & Sikhism: Here Is How PM Expressed His Reverence To The Community Over The Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to deliver a historic address to the nation from Red Fort today to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The event not only holds significance given the fact that PM Modi is breaking away from tradition and delivering the address after sunset, but this is also the first time he is speaking not from the ramparts, but from the lawns of the monument.

The event today is said to commemorate the sacrifices of the 9th Guru in a grand way. The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, in 1675. The Thursday event will not only have performances by 400 Sikh musicians, but there will also be langar and PM Modi will release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

Time and time again, the PM has spoken about the need for a 'greater acclaim' for the Sikh spirit of service. He has also on several occasions interacted with eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals and has expressed his reverence for the community. Ahead of the historic event, here is PM Modi's relationship with Sikhism and some of the work done by his government for the community:

1. Granted FCRA registration to Golden Temple Har Mandar Saheb to facilitate global donations.

2. Exempted Langar from GST.

3. Facilitated speedy construction of the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side.

4. Special train through pilgrim sites associated with Sikh Gurus in Punjab.

5. Jalianwala Bagh massacre site turned into a new memorial.

6. 350th Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh Ji marked in a big way.

7. 550th Prakash Parab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji marked in a big way.

8. Grants for facelift of Patna Saheb and Nanded Saheb gurdwaras associated with Guru Gobind Singh.

9. Declaring December 26 as 'Veer Bal Divas' in memory of martyrdom of Sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh.

10. Upkeep and upgrade of Kot Lakhpat Gurudwara which is said to have been used by Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

11. PM Modi himself donned the guise of a Sikh during hiding days of Emergency.

12. Reduced black list of those Sikhs who were barred from entering India from 314 to 2, removing all others on grounds of old age, thus facilitating their reunion with families.

13. Got Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar put behind bars in 1984 anti-Sikh riots after fresh investigations.