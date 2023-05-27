Modi@9: How Indian Foreign Policy Transformed In 9 Years Of PM Modi

The last nine years has seen India go from a developing nation to a beacon of democracy in the world. While the United States has seen its seat of power attacked in the infamous Jan 6 episode and the United Kingdom has seen incredibly unstable government, to mention nothing of China's excesses and Pakistan's failing state structure and a raging war in Europe, India has been a picture of state governance under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi, who came to power with a massive mandate in 2014 and returned with an even bigger one in 2019. As Prime Minister Modi finishes nine years in government, India is not a subservient ally of any global superpower, but an equal partner in geopolitical relations.

Joe Biden, the President of the United States, said recently at the G7 Summit while speaking to PM Modi: "You are demonstrating that democracies matter."

How India has changed for the world

Indian foreign policy has undergone a fundamental transformation in the nine years of PM Modi. The prime minister's first foreign minister was Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj, who passed away in 2019, ensured that even nations that did not respond to India well previously turned responsive to the world's biggest democracy. Swaraj prepared the ground for Prime Minister Modi to engage with leaders of other nations and give a boost to India's image on the global stage.

On the other hand, S Jaishankar, a veteran diplomat-turned-politician, has proved that New India won't bow down to any external pressures, be it from Europe or the United States. Known for his tough negotiation tactics, strategic vision and direct approach, Jaishankar makes a solid case for India even among critics.

Recently, when Jaishankar was asked why India was importing oil from Russia at a time when most of the western world had imposed sanctions on Putin's nation, he said, "If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe. We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures, probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

India’s policy towards Russia-Ukraine war

The West attempted to pressure India to jump on its bandwagon to condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine. But India did not bow down to any pressures and stuck to an approach that maintained enlightened self-interest. India did not condemn Russia, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that "this is not an era of war," on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

On the other hand, when PM Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders' Summit, he said, "The Russia-Ukraine war is not a political matter for me. I assure you that India, and I personally, would definitely do whatever is in our capacity to resolve this situation."

The approach taken by India has established the country that it is emerging as a pole in itself and it need not cozy up to one superpower or another. This phenomenon gets a mention in Dr S Jaishankar’s book The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World, where he writes “India must reach out in as many directions as possible and maximise its gains. . . . In this world of all against all, India’s goal should be to move closer towards the strategic sweet spot”

Dealing with China and Pakistan

The Indian outlook towards China and Pakistan has broadly been to deal with them individually. Pakistan, a sinking nation and today seen as a global pariah, has been exposed before the world for its terror designs through Indian efforts. On the China question, India takes a tit-for-tat approach wherein it engages economically with China -- the country being India's largest trading partner -- but gives an adequate response to intimidations on the border.

The Indian defence forces, on the other hand, stay read for a 2.5-front war, if and when such a situation arises.

India has also started to counterbalance the two adversaries by engaging with nations in the West Asia and South Asia. For instance, India cooperating with Philippines and Vietnam militarily showcases that now it doesn’t really bother with a miffed China. In West Asia, India has leveraged its economic power to isolate Pakistan from the Muslim world.

In the last nine years, India went from being a non-player on the global stage to a decisive force.