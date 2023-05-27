Modi@9: How PM's 9 Years Propelled India's Defence Sector To Self-reliance, Transformation

Over the past nine years, India's defence sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation propelled by the government's ambitious initiatives, one of which is Make in India. Through a comprehensive range of policy initiatives and measures, India has fostered the domestic design, development, and manufacturing of defence equipment, bolstering its self-reliance and strategic capabilities.

The drive towards indigenous manufacturing has yielded significant results, with notable achievements including the production of advanced artillery systems, submarines, combat aircraft, missile systems, and much more. Even defence exports have increased substantially.

Defence platforms are at the forefront of representing a nation's strides made in the defence sector.

The most highlighted defence product of the Indian defence industry is often cited as BrahMos. The missile was introduced in 2001, initially with 65 percent of its components from Russia. However, with constant efforts, the involvement of private firms, and indigenous initiatives, India last month successfully fired a completely indigenously built BrahMos missile, including its fuselage, seeker, and booster. The Indian Navy tweeted about its successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea.

India among elite club to have indigenously developed its own ballistic missile defence capabilities

India has also been quite successful in the surface-to-air missile department, from the indigenously built short-range air defence systems like Akash to jointly developing one of the world's most potent and precise long-range SAM systems, the Barak 8. With a focus on boosting offensive capabilities, India has dedicated a large chunk of its resources to the development of its defensive posture. India is among the elite club to have indigenously developed its own ballistic missile defence capabilities. Recently, India performed the maiden flight trials of a sea-based interceptor missile, an endo-atmospheric variant, reaffirming its prowess to defend and thwart nuclear threats.

Not just defence, but India's offensive capabilities have increased manifold. With Mission Shakti, India's anti-satellite weapons test (ASAT), India achieved an accolade held by only four other countries, including the United States, Russia, and China. India's missile program in recent years has been notable, with successful developments of a wide array of capable missiles, from the testing of anti-radiation missile Rudraam, Astra BVRAAM (beyond visual range air-to-air missile), to its Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

Moreover, from the induction of Tejas, India's indigenously-built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), to an array of other aircraft from trainers to helicopters, India's aerospace industry has showcased growing maturity. Interestingly, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ranked among the top 50 defence companies globally, is observing relative growth in its arms sales. The Indian government also has plans to expand the overall manufacturing prowess of the nation via Defence Corridors. One is being set up in Uttar Pradesh, and another in Tamil Nadu, with contributions from both central and state governments.

India has also been judicious in the acquisition of foreign systems, such as the S-400, and with Indian diplomacy playing a parallel role, it has helped India deflect the threat of US sanctions. Indian officials, through the export approval of specific defence products, have reiterated their interest in transitioning India from a weapons-importing country to an exporting one. Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, tweeted, "India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023," substantiating India's efforts. On Feb 5 , 2020, Prime Minister Modi stated at the DefExpo in Lucknow," 2014, the export of defence equipment from India was approximately Rs 2,000 crore." He added, "It has increased to Rs 17,000 crore in the last two years. Our goal over the next five years is to expand exports to $5 billion, or around Rs 35,000 crore."

India’s defence exports have reached an all-time high of Rs 15, 920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country.



Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially. pic.twitter.com/rav4En4lAH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 1, 2023

Not only products but initiatives as well. One of the most highlighted initiatives in recent years has been the Agnipath scheme, through which the Agniveers (recruits through the scheme) are offered an opportunity to join the armed forces. The scheme focusses on nation-building and provides a transformative recruitment policy, financial benefits, skill development, and a chance to serve the country.

The Short Service Commission (SSC) under the scheme provides numerous benefits to Agniveers as well. They receive training in military skills, fostering discipline, physical fitness, leadership, courage, and patriotism. Agniveers enjoy an attractive financial package, including monthly allowances and a one-time 'Seva Nidhi' package upon completion of their four-year engagement. They are provided with non-contributory life insurance cover for financial security. The skills gained during their tenure are recognised through certificates, enhancing their resumes. After their service, Agniveers contribute to nation-building and find re-employment opportunities, acting as role models. This scheme ensures a youthful and technically adept armed forces, striking a balance between experience and innovation. The path to permanent enrollment is also available for deserving Agniveers, creating further prospects for their career in the armed forces.