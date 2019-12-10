PM Modi Bags Golden Tweet In 2019, Virat & Vijay Soar In Sports & Entertainment

As the microblogging website, Twitter revealed the top tweets that dominated the country this year, PM Modi’s tweet celebrating BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019 emerged as the ‘Golden Tweet’ of the year. This tweet was the most retweeted and liked tweet of 2019 in India. Have a look at the topmost tweet conquering Twitter.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Read: Viral Egg, the most RT'd tweet of the year defeats K-Pop sensation BTS in the Twitter race

Sports & Entertainment

Twitter also released the data on the tweets about TV shows, movies, artists and athletes that dominated the site this year. Annexing the sports section, the tweet by the India skipper Virat Kohli touched most hearts. It was Virat Kohli wishing Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday that sored in this category.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Read: Chrissy Teigen does Twitter AMA about how it's like to be famous

In the entertainment section, the fan following of the south Indian celebrities did not fail to shock us again. As the Tamil entertainment industry continues to rule the hearts of the southern peninsula of India, the tweet from actor Vijay got the most hits. It was the tweet revealing the poster of his movie Bigil that got the most likes, share, and comments on the website.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 sparks Twitter debate between Vindu Dara Singh and Asim Riaz's brother

Hashtags & Mentions

The most used hashtag in India this year was #loksabhaelections2019. Additionally, one of the biggest achievements for the country i.e. inserting Chandrayaan-2's orbiter into the moon’s orbit became the second most talking point on Twitter within the country. The hashtag #chandrayaan2 was the second most used hashtag in 2019. Apart from this, #cwc19, #pulwama, and #article370 were also talked about the most in India during 2019. The most mentioned Twitter handles in the political section was Union Minister Smriti Irani, followed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Read: Baby Yoda drinking alcohol? Twitter mocks Star Wars fan for absurd tattoo