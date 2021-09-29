Modi Cabinet To Double Key Gujarat & MP Rail Lines; Flags ₹1.3 Tn PM POSHAN Meal Scheme

After a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal along with Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, on Wednesday briefed the media on some of the important decisions taken. A key step towards easing down passenger, and goods transport, Anurag Thakur announced the doubling of the 111 km Rajkot-Kanalus section as well as the 133 Km Nimach-Ratlam section.

During the briefing, Anurag Thakur said, "Madhya Pradesh's Nimach-Ratlam section has been given the approval for doubling. For the doubling of this section which is133 km in length, an estimated cost of Rs 1,095.88 crores is to be incurred," adding that the step was very important for trade as well as tourism in that area. "The second is of Gujarat-the Rajkot-Kanalus section has also been given the approval for doubling. For the doubling of this section which is 133 km in length, an estimated cost of Rs 1,080.58 crore is to be incurred," the Union Minister added.

Ease of Travelling:

Doubling of 111 Km Rajkot-Kanalus section, 133 Km Nimach-Ratlam section will ensure faster train movement, more goods and passenger trains, boost to economy.#NayiPatriNayiRaftaar pic.twitter.com/YDtnKiUwHv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 29, 2021

PM Poshan Shakti Nirman approved

Anurag Thakur also announced that the Union Cabinet has given its nod to start the PM POSHAN scheme to provide mid-day meals to students of more than 11.2 lakh govt and govt-aided schools across the country. "The scheme will run for 5 years and Rs 1.31 lakh crore will be spent, the Union Minister added, underlining that it will be a great step towards promoting education and bringing parity between the number of boys and girls attending school.

'Highest ever exports worth185 billion dollar till September 21'

Taking the topic of export next, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that on the direction of PM Modi, the states, as well as the Centre, has taken the plunge, the result of which is visible. "If you go through the data, you will know that India has recorded the highest ever exports worth 185 billion dollar till September 21," he said.

Piyush Goyal also announced that the Union Cabinet approved capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore in the state-owned Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) and its listing through an initial public offering. He added, "Rs 500 crore of the said amount will be infused with immediate effect."

Besides this, Piyush Goyal also announced the Union Cabinet's approval of the continuation of the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) scheme and infusion of Rs 1,650 crore Grant-in-Aid over five years. The move will help tap the huge potential of project exports in the focus market.