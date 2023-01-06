'Modi Could Become PM Because..': Kharge Claims 'Congress Saved Constitution For 70 Years'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra stating that Congress saved the Constitution for the last 70 years. Referring to their economical backgrounds, he stated that the grand old party is the reason why Prime Minister Modi and he (Kharge) received the opportunity to get elected on their current constitutional positions. Kharge's remark came on Thursday after flagging off the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Banka district of Bihar.

"PM Modi always asks what Congress did in the last 70 years. I want to tell him that Congress saved Constitution and that's why a person like him could become Prime Minister and a poor person's son like me could become AICC President," the Congress Chief said.

Further speaking about the contribution of the BJP in the freedom struggle of India, the Congress President said that BJP has made no contribution to the freedom struggle of the country and none of its workers ever went to jail. Lashing out at the saffron party, he added they work to divide society in the name of religion and crush the poor.

"BJP didn't give freedom to the country, none of their workers went to jail. Congress granted independence to India and contributed to its development," Kharge said.

BJP counters Mallikarjun Kharge's claims

Taking a direct dig at Kharge's claim, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and reminded him the time of Emergency that was imposed during Indira Gandhi-led Congress regime in 1975. "Yes, especially during the Emergency !! Congress was saving the Constitution!!"