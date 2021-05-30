'Modi Govt Changed Lives Of Farmers, Ensured Affordable Healthcare For People': Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has changed the lives of millions of farmers with landmark decisions and reforms. The Union Minister also said that the Prime Minister has ensured "affordable and quality health service" to the people in the last seven years.

Prakash Javadekar on Modi govt anniversary

On the seventh anniversary of the Modi government, Javadekar congratulated the Prime Minister for the work done so far in the service of the country and the welfare of the people under his leadership. He said the day is being marked as "Seva Divas" (Service Day) and called upon the people to participate.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi ji for the work that has been done for the service of the country and the welfare of the people for seven years. Today, this day is being celebrated as ''Seva Divas''. You should also be a participant in the programme in your neighbourhood," the Union minister said in a series of tweets in Hindi and English.

While stating that PM Modi-led central government has "dedicatedly worked towards the welfare of the farmers in the last seven years, the Union Minister said that the Centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister has changed the lives of millions of farmers with landmark decisions and reforms in the agriculture sector.

Shri @narendramodi Government has ensured affordable and quality healthcare services for all the citizens in these 7 years and continues to effectively reform and strengthen the healthcare sector of the country at an unprecedented scale. #7YearsOfSeva pic.twitter.com/53JYpOehTk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 30, 2021

'7 years of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas': PM Modi

In his address, PM Modi also pointed out that the NDA Government had completed 7 years today stating that the last 7 years had seen more development than decades. "This is because we worked as a nation as Team India instead of working as a political party. So many villages and people received electricity, water, and proper roads, and their own houses for the first time since 70 years of independence," he said.

"Over the last 7 years India has also led the world in digitization and digital payments have come to great use amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even big nations have not escaped from the pandemic but during this health crisis India undertook the pledge of 'Service and Cooperation' to help other nations," said PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat live.

इन 7 वर्षों में ही देश के अनेक पुराने विवाद भी पूरी शांति और सौहार्द से सुलझाए गए हैं।



पूर्वोत्तर से लेकर कश्मीर तक शांति और विकास का एक नया भरोसा जगा है।#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/VOpTZrbSXp — BJP (@BJP4India) May 30, 2021

Concluding his address, PM Modi urged people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He also asked citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in large numbers and help India win the battle against the Coronavirus.

(Image: ANI, PTI)