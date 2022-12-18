'Modi Govt Established Peace & Development In Northeast': Amit Shah Hails AFSPA Withdrawal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the Northeastern states have witnessed peace and development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight years. While addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, the Home Minister added that the government repealed Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in a bid to bring normalcy across the region. He added that AFSPA has been mostly lifted and extended in a few parts.

"If you compare the northeast that existed 8 years ago and the northeast that exists today, you will find that for the first time the northeast is walking on the path to peace and development after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Earlier, the budget was allocated for the northeast but it didn't percolate. After PM Modi came to power, with several changes, the budget has reached the villages today and can be seen converting into actual work".

He further said, Under PM Modi, the northeast has gone ahead on the path of development. Peace has prevailed in the northeast. Earlier, a lot of demands were made to repeal AFSPA. Now, nobody needs to make demands, staying two steps ahead govt is taking initiatives to repeal AFSPA. Today, 60% of Assam is AFSPA-free. 15 Police station limits in 6 districts of Manipur are now AFSPA-free. In Arunachal Pradesh, only one district remains covered in AFSPA. In Nagaland, it has been lifted from 7 districts and completely lifted from Tripura and Meghalaya".

Home Minister Shah further drew a parallel between eight years ago Northeast with that of today as he highlighted the incidence of insurgency has declined in the region.

"The entire northeast was earlier known for shutdowns, strikes, bomb blasts, and firing incidents. Militants of various outfits affected the people of the northeast, and local tourism and industry weren't growing either. Within 8 years, incidents of insurgency have seen a decline of 74%. Also, the incidents of attacks on security personnel have gone down by 60%. As far as civilian deaths are concerned, it has gone down by 89%. Around 8,000 youths have surrendered and chosen to join the mainstream. This is a major achievement of the Modi-led government".

Notably, NEC has played a major role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects as well as other development initiatives across all states of the region. It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, and industry, among others.