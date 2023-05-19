Modi Govt Has Increased India's Stature Globally, Says BJP Leader

The Modi government has increased the "pride" of the country through its works such as the evacuation of Indian citizens from violence-hit Sudan and Ukraine, BJP leader BL Santhosh said at the party's Delhi unit executive committee meeting on Thursday.

The executive committee also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital over a range of issues, including the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence, a statement issued by the BJP's Delhi unit said.

The Delhi BJP will run a public outreach programme from May 30 to June 30 on the "successful" completion of nine years of the party's government at the Centre, it said.

"In recent years, the task of evacuating Indians from Sudan and Ukraine as well as other countries where the political situation worsened was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pride of India has increased because of what the Modi government has done," Santhosh, who is the BJP national general secretary (organisation), said in his address.

The BJP government has brought international recognition for the Indian currency by buying oil through rupees and then exporting it to the world, he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the message of service given to party workers by the prime minister by renaming the Rajpath to Kartavya Path will always inspire them.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that in the last nine years, the Modi government has implemented schemes worth lakhs of crores of rupees for the development of the city, while the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation has "obstructed" the development of Delhi.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, party MPs from Delhi, including Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir, and other leaders attended the executive committee meeting.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and state organisation secretary Pawan Rana were also present. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB